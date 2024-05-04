Man charged with killing off-duty Chicago police officer denied pretrial release

A judge on Friday denied the pretrial release of a man charged with murder in the shooting death of an off-duty Chicago police officer last month.

Xavier Tate Jr., 22, is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated vehicular hijacking and possession of a stolen firearm in connection with the April 21 killing of Officer Luis Huesca, 30, who prosecutors said was shot 10 times.

Investigators identified Tate Jr., in part, because of video evidence collected from more than 90 locations following Huesca's death, Chicago Police Chief of Detectives Antoinette Ursitti said during a Friday news conference.

Video from the area of the shooting led detectives to a business where Tate purchased a bottle of water using a relative's bank card, according to Ursitti.

When police found Huesca's stolen vehicle after the shooting, the water Tate bought and clothing he was allegedly wearing at the time of the shooting were discovered in the car.

"The vile nature of this crime and its devastating impact on our family and the community demand uncompromising pursuit of justice," Huesca's family said in a statement. "While no measure of justice can bring Officer Huesca back or fully heal our hearts, we take solace in his enduring legacy of service and bravery."

Tate was taken into custody Wednesday evening by the Chicago Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force after a Cook County judge issued an arrest warrant for him last week.

Huesca was shot multiple times shortly before 3 a.m. on April 21 on Chicago's Southwest Side as he was driving home from work. He was in uniform but wearing other clothing on top to cover it, which is customary for off-duty officers, Police Superintendent Larry Snelling previously said.

He was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.





