Man charged in killing of Independence officer, court process server to appear in court

The 69-year-old man accused of murder in the mass shooting that killed an Independence police officer and a Jackson County Circuit Court civil process server is scheduled to make his first court appearance Wednesday afternoon.

Larry Acree of Independence is scheduled to appear before Judge W. Page Bellamy at 3 p.m. in the Division 3 courtroom of the Albert Riederer Albert Riederer Community Justice Complex at 1315 Locust Street.

The Missouri Supreme Court assigned Bellamy, who works in Saline County, to preside over the case after all of the Jackson County judges recused themselves.

Acree was charged Friday with two counts of first-degree murder in the killings of Jackson County civil process server Drexel Mack, 41, and Independence police officer Cody Allen, 35. He is also accused of first-degree assault and armed criminal action. Additional criminal charges are expected, prosecutors said.

Acree, who was being treated in a hospital for injuries resulting from the police-involved shooting, was moved and booked to the Jackson County jail, Capt. Ronda Montgomery, a spokeswoman for the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, said Tuesday.

He was being held on a $2 million cash bond.

The shooting unfolded shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday on the front porch of a home in northeastern Independence while Mack was trying to carry out an eviction. Acree lost his home over back taxes, court records show.

Mack, a court employee for 12 years , and another civil process server were there to carry out the eviction. After knocking on the door and announcing themselves, no response was heard and a property maintenance person drilled off the locks. Shots were fired from within the home and Mack was struck and fell at the front door after entering, according to court records.

Police officers responded to the home after the other civil court employee called for help. Allen was struck in the head by another round of gunfire from the home and a second officer was struck in the abdomen, according to the affidavit.

Officers returned fire and ultimately took him into custody with injuries described as minor.

