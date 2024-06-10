Man charged with killing 15-year-old in Virginia Beach in 2022

A 20-year-old Norfolk man has been arrested in connection with a gang-related shooting in Virginia Beach that left a 15-year-old boy dead on Halloween weekend in 2022.

Taveyoine Nishaun is accused of shooting the boy in the 1200 block of Friendship Square, off Carver Avenue, on Oct. 30. Police found the boy with a life-threatening gunshot wound and he was taken to a hospital.

On Nov. 2, the boy was taken off of life support and pronounced dead.

Nishaun was arrested on June 7 after a “prolonged” investigation, police said. He is charged with first-degree murder, gang participation in connection with a fatal shooting and unlawful use of a firearm.

