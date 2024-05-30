Man charged with killing 14-year-old girl in Newport Beach DUI crash

A DUI suspect accused of killing a 14-year-old girl in Newport Beach was charged with her murder Wednesday.

The suspect was identified as Joseph Alcazar, 30, of Fontana, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office. The victim was Rosenda Elizabeth Smiley, 14, from Rialto.

The crash happened on Saturday, May 25 near Balboa Boulevard and Palm Street at around 6:49 p.m., about a block away from the Balboa Fun Zone.

The girl was crossing the street on E. Balboa Boulevard with two other people at the time, Newport Beach police said.

An oncoming driver stopped to let the group of pedestrians cross the road. However, Alcazar decided to drive around the stopped car and continued through the street. That’s when his car struck Smiley as she was walking, while also running over the foot of a 13-year-old girl, officers said.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene where Smiley was pronounced dead.

Joseph Alcazar, 30, of Fontana, has been charged in the fatal DUI crash of a 14-year-old girl in Newport Beach. (Orange County District Attorney’s Office)

Fourteen-year-old Rosenda Elizabeth Smiley was killed in a suspected DUI crash in Newport Beach on May 25, 2024. (KTLA)

A 14-year-old girl was struck and killed while crossing the street near Balboa Village in Newport Beach on May 25, 2024. (KTLA)

Investigators discovered Alcazar’s 8-year-old daughter and another man were inside his car during the deadly crash. He was allegedly driving with a blood alcohol level that was twice the legal limit.

Alcazar had previously been convicted of two DUI incidents including one related to a crash that left him seriously injured, police said.

He was arrested at the scene and charged Wednesday with:

One felony count of murder

One felony count of driving under the influence of alcohol causing great bodily injury with two previous prior convictions

One felony count of driving under the influence of alcohol with a BAC of .08 or higher with two previous prior convictions

One misdemeanor count of willful endangerment of a child

“A 14-year-old girl living the California dream enjoying a day of sun and sand at the beach with friends to kick off the beginning of summer is dead because of the selfish decision of a stranger,” said Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer. “A repeat drunk driver not only took the life of a little girl, but he also endangered the life of his own daughter by getting behind the wheel after drinking and traumatized her and the other young girls who witnessed him hitting and killing a teenager. Instead of a summer of memories with their daughter, the family of Rosenda Smiley is now forced to live with the harsh reality that the only memories they will ever have were what could fit into the short fourteen years of her young life.”

If convicted on all counts, Alcazar faces up to 15 years to life, plus six years in prison.

