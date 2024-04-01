Man charged with kidnapping after NC toddler in Amber Alert found safe, deputies say

MAXTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested on kidnapping charges after a young boy was taken and became the subject of an Amber Alert Sunday morning, officials said.

An Amber Alert was issued for 2-year-old Tacoma Kegan Hunt just before 9:35 a.m., according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office who was looking for Tacoma.

Tacoma was believed to be with Earl Frederick Locklear after he was abducted from a relative’s home on Creek Run Road in Maxton, officials said.

Tacoma was found hours after he was taken and the Amber Alert was canceled.

Locklear, 36, of Maxton was apprehended after a short foot chase by officers near Wild Plum Road in Maxton soon after the Amber Alert was issued, deputies said in a news release.

Locklear was arrested and charged with second-degree kidnapping, felonious restraint, abduction of a child, larceny of a motor vehicle, resisting a public officer, and injury to personal property, according to deputies.

“Locklear does have a connection to the child and his family,” Robeson County deputies said in a news release.

Locklear was held without bond in the Robeson County Detention Center.

Deputies said anyone with information about the case should call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.

