Man charged with kidnapping, assault after allegedly holding child’s mother captive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing multiple counts of aggravated assault and kidnapping after police say he held his child and child’s mother captive.

Taraji Ward, 22, is charged with domestic assault, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated kidnapping and possession of a firearm during the commission or attempt to commit a dangerous felony.

On Friday, at 2:45 a.m. an officer responded to a domestic violence call on South Perkins Road. Upon arrival, he met with a victim who said her child’s father, later identified as Ward, picked her up at her residence earlier in the day.

While driving her and their child to Walmart, Ward allegedly said, ‘I finally got you and I’m going to show you.’ The victim said Ward then pointed a black handgun at her and their child, who was in the backseat.

Ward then got on the expressway and drove to East Memphis. While at a light, the victim said she attempted to get out of the car, but Ward grabbed her by her shirt and hair and pulled her back into the car.

The victim said Ward also struck her in the right hand with the handgun.

Ward then drove to Edgefield Drive and parked. He allegedly proceeded to pistol whip the victim, striking her several times in the face, causing a laceration above her right eye, swelling on the left cheek, a red left eye, a busted lip and a knot to the back of her head.

The victim said that Ward fell asleep with the gun on his lap and she tried to exit the vehicle, but Ward woke up and said, ‘I ain’t sleep, sit back.’

Ward then drove the victim to S. Orleans Street and parked the car. He allegedly told the victim, ‘I’m going to show you like my last baby momma’ (which implied he was going to beat her.)

The victim said Ward got out of the car, walked to the passenger side where she was sitting and attempted to get in the car.

That’s when the victim jumped in the driver’s seat and drove off. She said she drove back to East Memphis, where she met her mother. That’s when they called the police.

The officer took photos of the victim’s injuries. He also took the gun from the car and it was later tagged at 201 Poplar.

Ward was taken into custody later that day.

