Man charged with kidnapping, accused of following two girls into Hudson church bathroom

Authorities arrested a man over the weekend who allegedly followed two girls in a church bathroom and refused to let them leave.

Michael Gadomski, 61, of Stow, is charged with kidnapping a child, assault, and disorderly conduct.

Hudson Police say they responded to a church on Marlboro Street around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday for a report of an incident involving Gadomski and two juvenile females.

Gadomski allegedly followed the two juveniles into the bathroom and prevented them from leaving. Officials say Gadomski has previously engaged in similar unwanted behavior with the same juveniles.

The juveniles were not harmed during the incident.

He was taken into custody without incident.

“I applaud these individuals for reporting this incident and for their bravery during this process,” said Chief Richard DiPersio. “I would also like to commend our officers for their professionalism in helping to keep our community safe.”

Gadomski will be arraigned in Marlborough District Court on Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

