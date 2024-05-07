Man charged with inadequate care for dogs in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Residents at Reflections at Virginia Beach enjoy trips to the dog park in their neighborhood, but what a neighbor did last Friday may have prevented a premature death for two young pit bulls.

Ashley Jarrell described what her boyfriend saw.

“So he noticed a stray dog running around,” Jarrell said. “There was some landscaping going on, and he asked immediately, ‘Is this anybody’s dog?’ He saw the dog was struggling to eat. There was nothing around for him, just drooling, no food, no water.”

Jarrell said her boyfriend, Cole Alcaraz, then noticed the one-year-old pit bull was crying out for his father that was behind a window screen.

“He said, ‘Oh, my God, there’s another dog.’ What he did was he ripped the screen open,” Jarrell said. “He said, ‘Come on, come on. And the puppy just jumped right out of the window. And he came darting over here to where his son was.

“And then they come out and they start eating all the food and [drinking] the water. We had a few neighbors come out and help us, but I hadn’t seen these dogs in months, months. They had mange on their head, matted, like mites were all over them maggots. It was pretty bad, and then the nails, you could tell they were not taken care of.”

Another neighbor, Michael Barham, helped with the rescue.

“I saw pictures,” Barham said. “Pardon my language, fecal matter, dogs, and bones hanging out essentially there. … They were just locked in a room to basically starve to death.”

Police say Emamual Quarry has been charged with two counts of inadequate care for a one-year-old dog and his three-year-old father. 10 On Your Side reached out to Quarry Monday, and he said he had no comment on the allegations.

Both dogs have been seen by a veterinarian and are being held at the Virginia Beach Care and Adoption Center.

