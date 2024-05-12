Man charged after human remains found in Kane County

HAMPSHIRE TOWNSHIP, Ill. — A man has been charged by Kane County prosecutors after they said human remains of a missing person were found inside a home in Hampshire Township.

The investigation began on April 4 by the Crystal Lake Police Department after James Cromwell, 57, was reported missing, according to the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Chicago man charged with sexual assault after impregnating disabled resident at Geneva nursing home

Through the investigation, human remains were found on May 7 inside a home in the 45W200 block of Illinois Route 72, according to a news release from the state’s attorney’s office. They were later identified as Cromwell.

The Kane County Coroner’s Office said he died by a gunshot wound and the manner of death was a homicide, according to the release.

Detectives also found evidence and served search warrants in the 600 block of North Falls Circle in Pingree Grove.

Douglas Ottesen was charged with three counts of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, two counts of unlawful possession of ammunition by a felon, one count of aggravated unlawful restraint and one count of concealment of a homicidal death, according to the state’s attorney’s office.

“I am immensely grateful for the tireless dedication and meticulous effort demonstrated by our investigative team throughout this case,” Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser said. “Their steadfast commitment to justice and relentless pursuit of truth embody the highest ideals of our profession. I extend my heartfelt appreciation to each member for their hard work, expertise, and unwavering dedication.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.