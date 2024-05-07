Man charged in hours-long SWAT standoff in West Carrollton

May 7—A man was charged with inducing panic in connection to a SWAT standoff in West Carrollton Saturday night that lasted into Sunday morning.

Bond was set at $50,000 on Monday for 57-year-old Michael Bagley, according to Miamisburg Municipal Court records. He's scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday.

Late Saturday night West Carrollton police responded to Bagley's house on Kings Cross Court after a neighbor reported Bagley was standing in his front door yelling and making comments about having weapons and sending police "to their maker," according to court documents.

Police are reportedly familiar with Bagley due to previous calls. They arrived and found Bagley yelling out of the back sliding glass window of his residence.

One of the officers tried to speak to him, but he would respond with comments about police and government and told officers to get off his lawn, according to an affidavit.

After multiple warnings about his behavior, police ordered Bagley to leave his house with his hands up as he was being charged for disorderly conduct.

"Bagley responded with threats toward the police officers on scene during this time, such as 'You're about 10 (expletive) minutes from finding out what a sovereign citizen is,' 'I'm going to start popping ya' and 'I'm going to shoot you (officer) stupid (expletive). Get off my property. You have 10 seconds to leave my property,'" an affidavit read.

At one point, he returned with an item that reportedly appeared to be a handgun.

Police called the Tactical Crime Suppression Unit SWAT crews to respond. Negotiations continued through the early morning and chemical irritations were thrown into the home, according to court records.

A neighbor, Karen Korn, said police threw teargas canisters into the house. Neighbors were asked to evacuate their homes around 6:30 a.m.

Around 8:07 a.m. Sunday, Bagley walked out of the home and was taken into custody.

During a search of the house police found multiple firearms and ammunition, including a rifle with a round in the chamber, according to court records.