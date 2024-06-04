Man charged after horses found dead in Ontario County

The remains of three horses were found inside a barn in Hopewell, Ontario County, last week following an investigation by the Ontario County Sheriff's Office.

On May 26, deputies went to a property on Stoddard Road in Hopewell and found five horses that were standing in manure “so high that the horses could not exit the barn,” deputies said. It was clear that the horses had not been properly cared for in years, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies executed a search warrant at the barn on May 30, where they found the remains of three horses in the barn and attached corral.

The living horses were removed from the barn and were taken elsewhere to receive appropriate care. According to the Sheriff's Office, the hooves of those five horses "had curled up due to several years of neglect," They also did not have any hay to eat and only a little water to drink.

The property and horse owner Alan Scrivener, 72, of Hopewell, was charged with five counts of animal cruelty and five counts of failure to provide food/water to an impounded animal, both misdemeanors, deputies said.

The Sheriff's Office said that this incident was not related to an earlier investigation at a Farmington barn and corresponding arrest.

