Man charged after gun found at Pittsburgh International Airport main security checkpoint

A Renfrew man is facing charges after a gun was found at the man security checkpoint of the Pittsburgh International Airport on Tuesday afternoon.

TSA officers found the gun in a backpack at 2:29 p.m., according to Allegheny County police.

The passenger has been identified as Scott Playford, 45.

Police said Playford is a Canadian citizen who legally lives in Pennsylvania. He does not have a concealed carry permit.

Playford is charged with carrying a firearm without a license.

Police seized the gun and the FBI was notified.

