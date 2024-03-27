Man charged in Fond du Lac County stabbing faces first-degree intentional homicide, was in the US illegally

FOND DU LAC — Fermin Teodoro Lopez-Mendoza, 50, was charged in the March 22 domestic violence stabbing that led to a woman being hospitalized in serious condition, according to Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney.

The criminal complaint alleges Lopez-Mendoza had stabbed the woman multiple times with a steak knife while the two were in a private residence in the town of Fond du Lac. He fled the scene by the time emergency personnel arrived.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office worked with the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office and Calumet County Sheriff's Office to arrest Lopez-Mendoza in Ozaukee County the day after the incident.

His charges include attempted first-degree intentional homicide, mayhem, first-degree reckless injury and aggravated battery, all with dangerous weapon and domestic violence enhancers.

Lopez-Mendoza has no known previous record, and the sheriff's office learned from Federal Homeland Security that he is illegally in the United States, according to Toney.

Lopez-Mendoza appeared in court March 27 and cash bond was set at $2 million. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. April 4.

