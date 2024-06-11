Man charged following robbery at Gates Motel

A police officer and another man were injured during a robbery at the Gates Motel Monday morning.

Gates police were called to the motel, 995 Buffalo Road, following some sort of commotion in the front office, said Gates Police Chief Rob Long. Inside, they found a man - Julian Garcia, 30, of Rochester - with the motel clerk, who was tied to a chair, Long said.

It was alleged that Garcia was in the process of robbing the clerk. He is also accused of choking and threatening to shoot the clerk, Long said.

As officers attempted to apprehend Garcia, he became combative, threatened the officers and struggled as they attempted to handcuff him, according to Gates police. One officer suffered an injury to his hand and Garcia also suffered a minor injury. They were both taken to area hospitals, were treated and released.

Garcia, according to police, is also accused in incidents at two other other businesses on Buffalo Road in Gates earlier that morning. He is accused of stealing the donation jar at a Speedway gas station, 1511 Buffalo Road, around 4:45 a.m., officers said. He is also accused of breaking into MC Dug Out Restaurant, 1370 Buffalo Road, around 7:10 a.m., where he allegedly stole a number of liquor bottles.

In all, he was charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree robbery and third degree burglary, all felonies, in connection with the three incidents. He was also charged with unlawful imprisonment, resisting arrest, fourth-degree criminal mischief and three counts of petit larceny, all misdemeanors, Long said.

Garcia was arraigned Monday in Gates Town Court and was remanded to the Monroe County Jail without bail due to two previous felony convictions, Long said,

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Julian Garcia charged following robbery at Gates Motel