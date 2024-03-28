Man charged with first-degree murder following death investigation at Wilmington residence

One man has been charged with first-degree murder and failure to report a death, according to the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office.

On Wednesday, detectives responded to 5501 Myrtle Grove Road, Wilmington, to conduct a welfare check on a missing person, according to a news release from the sheriff's office. After investigation, detectives discovered the body of 69-year-old Lawrence Grabka buried in the backyard.

Grabka's roommate, Elvin Noel Baca, 34, was arrested on Wednesday following the investigation. He was being held in the New Hanover County jail under no bond as of Thursday afternoon.

“The circumstances surrounding this case are deeply concerning, and our thoughts are with the victim's loved ones during this difficult time," Sheriff Ed McMahon said in the release. "Our priority remains seeking justice for the victim."

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Wilmington man charged with first-degree murder after investigation