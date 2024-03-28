Man charged with first-degree murder in Lexington Hills shooting in Peoria

A man was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder in the killing of another male at the Lexington Hills apartment complex in Peoria.

Javier McGhee, 21, will remain in custody until his trial, the Peoria County State's Attorney's Office said in a news release.

McGhee was charged with first-degree murder in the March 23 shooting and killing of Trashawn W. Morris, 27, at the apartment complex.

Around 10:15 p.m. Saturday, the release said, Peoria police responded to the 3400 block of West Fallen Oak Lane on a call of a man shot. Upon arrival, officers found two adult males with gunshot wounds. One had a graze wound to his back, and the other, Morris, was pronounced dead at the scene.

McGhee was identified as the shooter. He is also charged with aggravated battery, the release said.

McGhee turned himself in to police Monday after he was identified as the prime suspect, the Journal Star previously reported.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Peoria Police Department at 309-673-4521.

