Man charged in fatal shooting of Battle Creek Central football standout pleads no contest

A Battle Creek man has pleaded no contest in the fatal shooting death of Battle Creek Central graduate and football standout Christopher Williams.

Cameron Anthony James, 21, pleaded no contest in Calhoun County Circuit Court April 30 to a reduced charge of second-degree murder in the July 11, 2022 fatal shooting of Williams.

Charges of open murder and felony firearm were dismissed, according to online court records.

James' case had been slated for a jury trial in Circuit Court before he pleaded no contest. He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 21.

Christopher Mark Williams

Williams, 17, was found shot in the area of Arbor Pointe Townhomes — off Jackson Street West, near North 20th Street — about 11:55 p.m. on July 11, 2022. He was taken to Bronson Battle Creek Hospital and later died, police said.

Williams died from a single gunshot wound to the cheek, forensic pathologist Dr. Patrick Hansma told the court during a preliminary hearing on Sept. 9, 2022.

Williams' girlfriend, Antonia Griffin, told the court that she was in the living room of an Arbor Pointe Townhomes apartment chatting with a friend on the night of July 11 when she heard Williams and his friend Anthony in the kitchen arguing with someone over the phone.

Though she couldn't hear every word exchanged on the call, Griffin said she determined the duo were chatting with Cameron James, someone Williams had been arguing with on social media for about three months.

Griffin said Williams and his friend Anthony each had a gun on them when they left the apartment, but she did not know James and she did not know what was going to happen once the two men stepped outside.

About 3-5 minutes later, Griffin said she heard five gunshots.

“I just remember that they was arguing on the phone and I heard, I guess Cam, say, 'Meet me at the park in five seconds,' so they went outside and I heard shots," Griffin testified, battling through tears. "Then Anthony came back and Chris wasn’t with him."

One week later on Sept. 16, 2022, the victim's father, Christopher Williams, testified that he was aware of an "off and on" conflict between his son and James and that he heard multiple gunshots near the trash can outside of the family's Arbor Pointe apartment two or three weeks before his son was killed.

Williams graduated from Battle Creek Central in June and had been a senior leader on the Bearcat football team, playing on the offensive line and earning honorable mention honors on the 2021 Battle Creek Enquirer All-City Football Team. He had planned to attend Kalamazoo Community College.

