Man charged in fatal birthday party shooting appears in court

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 30-year-old man accused of shooting another man during his birthday party in east Columbus made his first court appearance on Monday.

Alsiaih Griffin was arraigned in Franklin County Municipal Court after being charged with the murder of 34-year-old Tyler Goins early Saturday morning. Griffin received a bond amount of $1.25 million and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 28. A judge’s orders for Griffin includes no possession of weapons and having no contact with the victim’s family.

Police received a report of the shooting at 12:35 a.m. Saturday at the 4100 block of Vineshire Drive. Goins was celebrating his birthday with Griffin and another man when an argument began.

During the argument Griffin pulled out a gun and fatally shot Goins, who was pronounced dead by medics at 12:46 a.m., according to police. Griffin initially fled the scene but returned to surrender to police.

Saturday’s shooting in east Columbus was one of three fatal shootings over the weekend in the city. Two hours after the east side shooting, three were killed and three were injured in a north Columbus shooting near Italian Village. On Sunday morning, one person was killed in a Downtown Columbus shooting near Franklin University.

