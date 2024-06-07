Man charged in eviction officer's fatal shooting to hire new attorney

A man accused of killing a court officer who was serving an eviction notice in December has indicated he will hire a new attorney.

Michael Stickler, 49, notified the court of his intention during a pretrial hearing Tuesday. The name of the attorney he intends to hire was not indicated in the court records.

Stickler has so far been represented by St. Clair County Chief Public Defender Michael Boucher, who will cooperate with the new attorney to pass on discovery. Boucher and St. Clair County Prosecutor Mike Wendling did not respond to a request for comment on the case.

Stickler is accused of shooting and killing Robert Silver, a St. Clair County court officer who had gone to Stickler's residence in Clay Township to serve an eviction notice.

After Silver failed to check in, law enforcement went to the residence, where they found Stickler lying dead on the ground with three gunshot wounds. Stickler reportedly admitted to shooting Silver, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Silver's obituary stated he had been a court officer for 35 years at the time of his death.

Stickler's case was later delayed as he underwent a mental health evaluation to determine if he was competent to stand trial. Stickler reportedly refused to participate in an interview with a Forensic Center of Psychiatry employee, telling them he had no history of mental illness and that he did not want to answer his questions.

The evaluator determined Stickler was competent to participate in court proceedings, though noted he had a history of checking himself into a hospital to receive treatment for drug addiction and depression.

Stickler has been charged with open murder, punishable with up to life in prison, and felony firearm use, punishable with up to two years in prison. No date was set in court records for his next court appearance.

