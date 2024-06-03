Man charged for escaping jail, murders to appear in court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Josef Toney is expected back in court on Monday to see whether he’ll remain locked up while awaiting trial.

Toney recently escaped from the Youth Services Center back in May and turned himself back in the following day.

Police officer fatally shot during response in Gila River Indian Community

Toney was being held in the juvenile facility on murder charges related to a 2021 shooting where he admitted to killing two people.

Toney is also facing charges related to his escape. He is expected back in court on Monday afternoon at 1:30.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.