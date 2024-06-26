Man charged with DUI, homicide by vehicle after deadly Murrysville crash in 2023

A Murrysville man is facing charges in connection to a deadly crash in October 2023.

Police say Darren Hamm, 60, was under the influence when he slammed into another car along William Penn Highway on Oct. 7.

The driver of the other car, Michael D. Poholsky, 65, died and his passenger was injured.

Hamm’s blood alcohol level was 0.183, more than double the legal limit, according to police paperwork. Video surveillance from the bar he went to beforehand showed he drank six draft beers and took nine shots in less than seven hours.

He is facing multiple charges including driving under the influence and homicide by vehicle.

