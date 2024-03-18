Man charged after drunkenly spitting on several police officers in Penn Hills

A man is facing charges after he allegedly spit on several police officers in Penn Hills.

According to the criminal complaint, officers escorted a man who led police on a chase while DUI to a house on Lindberg Avenue.

When officers dropped him off to a sober person, another man came out of the house and started walking aggressively toward them.

The complaint said the officers thought the man, identified as Rayshawn Johnson, was coming to yell at the person who was DUI, but then quickly realized he was agitated with police presence. He started yelling for officers to get out of his house and getting in their face, which was when they could smell alcohol on his breath.

Police asked Johnson to go back inside, to which he spit his gum and some saliva onto the officer’s chest and face. The officer moved to get Johnson into custody but he pulled away, which prompted the officer to grab a taser.

Johnson fell to the ground and removed the taser from the officer’s hand, the complaint said. He continued to resist arrest until police were able to get him on his stomach.

Once Johnson was in custody, he was placed in the back of the patrol vehicle. During his transport to the police station, he told officers he would “kill them 10 times over.”

During medical evaluation, Johnson spit on the same officer again. He also spit on another officer when he was handcuffed in his cell.

Johnson is charged with aggravated assault, disarming a law enforcement officer, terroristic threats, resisting arrest and public drunkenness.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Fugitive from Pitcairn taken into custody in Las Vegas, Allegheny County sheriff says Mogie’s Pub owner honored on St. Patrick’s Day and ‘Mogie Day’ in Lower Burrell Pittsburgh Steelers fans exchange Kenny Pickett merchandise for $25 at Primanti Bros VIDEO:Man accused of robbery, other crimes at the Waterfront sought by Allegheny County police DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts