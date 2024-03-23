Man charged, drugs found after chase in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A man was taken into custody after a brief vehicle pursuit and foot chase around 8:40 p.m. on Thursday, March 21.

Calvin Mitchell, 26, of Baton Rouge was charged with flight from an officer, tail lamp/license plate, possession of marijuana and possession\distribution manufacturing Schedule II.

A member of the DELTA Narcotics Task Force saw a vehicle without a properly illuminated license plate on Burbank Drive. The officer initiated a traffic stop but the vehicle kept going. A pursuit ensued south on Burbank Drive.

While in pursuit, the officer saw something being thrown from the vehicle. It was thrown from the driver’s side window, EBRSO said.

After a brief pursuit, “the vehicle stopped in the median once the driver noticed other unit’s emergency lights ahead of him on the road,” according to the affidavit.

Mitchell ran away from the vehicle into an apartment complex. The officer was able to detain the Baton Rouge man and put him in handcuffs. He told the officer that “he didn’t do anything and was scared,” according to the affidavit.

During a search of the vehicle, officers found a thick white powder on the driver’s seat and door, EBRSO said. They also found “a cigar wrapped around a small amount of marijuana in the center cup holder,” according to the affidavit.

A test done on the powder showed that it was cocaine.

The Baton Rouge man was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Friday, March 22. He was released from prison on the same day. Mitchell’s bond was $9,250.

