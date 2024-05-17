Man charged in Downtown shooting: 'This appeared to be an execution'

May 16—A group of men began ganging up on Jeremiah Houston in a Downtown Albuquerque parking lot. When the 30-year-old backed away, two of the young men pulled out handguns and began firing.

After Houston fell to the ground — having been shot nine times — one of the men walked up close and shot him again.

Police say they identified that shooter as 18-year-old Angelo Andrade, who was arrested Wednesday and charged with an open count of murder and tampering with evidence in the April 6 homicide.

Nobody else has been charged in the case.

Prosecutors filed a motion to detain Andrade until trial, calling him "clearly dangerous and very arrogant."

"Surveillance footage showed he stayed in the area until police arrived. Then he walked away," according to the motion. "The surveillance showed (Andrade) and his accomplice shooting the victim multiple times, including at least once at point blank range."

The motion states, "This appeared to be an execution."

Andrade was arrested a day after Houston was killed in an unrelated incident in which he fled from police and was found to be wearing a bulletproof vest.

Andrade was not then a suspect in the homicide and was released from jail after being charged with resisting arrest and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

An online obituary for Houston said he was known as "Germ" to family and friends.

"Jeremiah will forever be remembered for his infectious smile, his ability to bring laughter to any situation, and his unwavering devotion to his family," according to the obituary. "His love for his mom, dad, and sister were the cornerstone of his life. He will be deeply missed."

Police responded around 3 a.m. to a shooting and found Houston's body surrounded by bullet casings in a parking lot at Copper and Seventh NW, according to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court. Surveillance video showed a group of men attacking Houston before two of them opened fire.

Police said one of the men could be seen getting into a pickup truck nearby and not leaving until officers arrived at Houston's body. The suspect could be seen walking away and passing Robinson Park while talking on the phone.

The pickup truck was registered to Andrade's father, and police found a sawed-off shotgun and numerous 9mm bullet casings inside, according to the complaint. Posts were being shared on social media about Houston's death soon after, and one person alleged Andrade was responsible.

Police said records show Andrade's phone was in the area at the time Houston was killed, was used to make a call near Robinson Park and then was in the area of Andrade's home in Northeast Albuquerque.