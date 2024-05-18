Man charged with distributing fentanyl that resulted in North County overdose death

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (FOX 5/KUSI) — A San Diego man was charged with distributing the fentanyl and methamphetamine that resulted in death, according to an indictment that was unsealed this week.

According to U.S. attorney Tara McGrath’s office, James Jason Hendershaw, 36, was charged in relation to a drug deal that left a 20-year-old San Diego man dead in North County on Jan. 10, 2019.

The victim was found by the Oceanside Police Department and Fire Department after a 911 call directed authorities to a sidewalk at the corner of Farel Street and Via Sonora around 6 a.m. The 20-year-old was pronounced dead a few hours later.

Drug trafficker sentenced for using college-age drivers to import meth

Hendershaw allegedly distributed the fatal mix of fentanyl and methamphetamine to the victim the night before, said the attorney’s office.

“Prosecuting drug dealers who supply deadly fentanyl and methamphetamine is not just about accountability; it’s about preventing death by interrupting the supply chain,” said McGrath. “By identifying and charging the distributors, we send a clear message to the dealers of these toxins: you will be held accountable for the lives your product destroys.”

If convicted in this case, Hendershaw could face 20 years to life in prison.

