Man charged in death of neighbor in Rochester

A man accused of fatally shooting a 54-year-old man on Avenue D last month was apprehended on Monday in Ohio, according to Rochester police.

Cesar Manuel Soto-Roman, 21, was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies, after he was apprehended in South Euclid, Ohio - near Cleveland, said Capt. Greg Bello of the Rochester Police Department.

Soto-Roman is accused of shooting his neighbor Jose Caraballo at least once in the torso around 6 p.m. on May 3 at 936 Avenue D, where both men lived in separate apartments, Bello said. Soto-Roman is accused of shooting Carabello after an argument.

Carabello was taken by private vehicle to Rochester General Hospital, where he died from his injuries roughly an hour later, according to police.

Soto-Roman reportedly fled the Rochester region after the shooting. At the time, he was already wanted by authorities in San Juan, Puerto Rico for criminal possession of a firearm, Bello said.

He was apprehended by RPD investigators and members of the U.S. Marshals Violent Felony Task Force on Monday morning at a residence in South Euclid, Ohio, Bello said. Officers also recovered a loaded handgun. Soto-Roman, who is also facing the Puerto Rican weapon possession warrant, is being held at the Cuyahoga County Jail. He is expected to be extricated back to Rochester in the next few weeks, Bello said.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Cesar Manuel Soto-Roman charged in death of neighbor in Rochester NY