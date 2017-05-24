Man Charged in Death of Girlfriend's Daughter After 'Wrestling Moves': Cops

A Missouri man and woman have been charged in the death of a toddler who cops say was severely injured by the man's "wrestling moves."

Richard Gamache, 24, is charged with first-degree child abuse related to the death of a 2-year-old Jefferson County girl, identified only as "A.C.," who was found having seizures when EMS responded to a 911 call on May 16.

Emergency crews said the girl’s body had multiple bruises and she was immediately transported to a hospital for further treatment, according to a probable cause statement.

A doctor who examined the child noted significant head trauma consistent with abuse, the statement read.

Gamache claimed he didn't know how the girl was hurt, but let investigators search his phone, KMOV reports.

Police said Gamache had a photo of bruising on the left side of the girl's face and forehead. A message to Cook said he played too rough with the child and caused the bruising, police said.

“It’s insane how rough I am with her,” the message allegedly written by Gamache read.

Gamache then reportedly admitted to cops that he demonstrated wrestling moves on the child and said it's possible A.C. sustained some type of head injury, potentially after striking her head on a concrete wall.

Police say that Gamache abused the child over time and also allege the girl's 19-year-old mother. Cheyenne Cook, neither intervened nor sought help.

Gamache is charged with first-degree child abuse and was held on $500,000 cash-only bond.

Cook was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and has a $2,500 cash-only bond.

