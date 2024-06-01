Man charged in deadly Rialto St. porch shooting

A 23-year-old man has been charged in connection with a double homicide in northeast Rochester earlier this month.

Two people were shot to death and a third was seriously wounded, when they were shot at a home on Rialto Street near North Clinton Avenue, around 1 a.m. on May 6, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Jermaine Williams was charged with two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the slayings, said Capt. Greg Bello of the Rochester Police Department.

Bello said that several people - including Williams - were involved in an altercation at a concert in downtown Rochester on May 5 and 6 and that some of the group involved in the fight were "hanging out" on Rialto Street after the encounter.

Williams is accused of firing at least a dozen shots at the group and killing two people - Timothy Chealey, 43, of Rochester and Shatina Jones, 46, of Buffalo - who were both fatally shot on the front porch of the Rialto Street house.

In all, police said that at least two dozen gunshots were fired by multiple weapons during the Rialto Street encounter.

The third shooting victim, a man in his 20s, survived, officers said. He had approached officers at the scene and told them he had been shot.

Police did not disclose further details about the incident.

Williams was apprehended on Friday in Niagara Falls and was transported back to Rochester. He is scheduled to be arraigned Saturday morning in City Court. Additional charges are pending a review by a Monroe County grand jury.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Jermaine Williams charged in deadly shooting in Rochester NY