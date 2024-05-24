Man charged for deadly Pennsylvania workplace shooting

A deadly shooting at a linen company near Philadelphia was apparently spurred by an ongoing dispute the gunman had with a female colleague, authorities said Thursday.

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said Wilbert Rosado-Ruiz, 61, has been charged with several counts including homicide, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. He was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday, Stollsteimer said. It wasn’t yet known whether he has retained an attorney.

The charges stem from a shooting Wednesday at Delaware County Linen in Chester, a city about 18 miles (29 kilometers) south of Philadelphia. Stollsteimer said two brothers — Leovanny Pena Pena and Giguenson Pena Pena, who both worked at the company — were killed, while three other workers — including the woman involved in the dispute — were wounded and remained hospitalized Thursday.

Authorities said it’s not clear what spurred the dispute between the shooter and his female colleague.

Rosado-Ruiz and the woman had a verbal argument inside the business and he then went outside to make a phone call, Stollsteimer said. Rosado-Ruiz then went back inside and started shooting, and was seen on surveillance video “methodically” walking around the floor of the building.

As Rosado-Ruiz was leaving the building, he spotted the wounded woman nearby and shot at her again, Stollsteimer said, but she apparently was not hit by any of those shots. He then drove off but was soon taken into custody by an officer from nearby Trainer, who had heard the vehicle description and stopped the car at a location in Chester, not far from where Rosado-Ruiz lives.

Rosado-Ruiz legally owned the gun that was used in the shooting, but he will face a weapons count because he did not have a license to carry a concealed weapon.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.