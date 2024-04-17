Man charged after deadly fentanyl overdose investigation in Waltham, DA says

A Boston man is facing drug charges after authorities responded to two apparent deadly overdoses in an apartment complex on April 7.

35-year-old Jourdan Henderson is charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute oxycodone.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office says the charges stem from an investigation into two fatal overdoses that occurred at an apartment complex on Lexington Street. Arriving officers reportedly found two deceased men with a white powdery substance, later identified as cocaine and fentanyl, at the scene.

Investigators say they conducted an analysis of the victims’ phones and found that both parties engaged in numerous text conversations with Henderson regarding the selling and purchasing of drugs the morning of the overdoses.

Police then set up a sting operation with Henderson and took him into custody. Officers allegedly found nine oxycodone pills, seven grams of a white powdery substance thought to be fentanyl-laced cocaine, $2,500 in cash, and materials consistent with drug packaging and distribution including a scale and baggies.

Henderson was arraigned in Waltham District Court and ordered held on $1,000 bail.

He will return to court on May 30.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

