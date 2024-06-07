Man charged in deadly block party shooting

A 19-year-old Heath Springs man was charged in a deadly block party shooting that happened Saturday in Rock Hill, detectives announced Friday night.

Police said D’markieoun Ji’shae Clyburn shot and killed 44-year-old Montest Mincey. The mother of three was acting as a peacemaker when she was killed, neighbors said.

PAST COVERAGE: Police seek leads in deadly block party shooting

A 21-year-old man was killed and two were injured, too.

The shooting happened shortly after 10 p.m. on Southland Drive.

Clyburn was charged with murder. He was arrested without incident and was taken to the Rock Hill jail, police said.

The Rock Hill Police Department set up a dedicated tip line: 803-325-2678, and a community portal online.

The Rock Hill Police Department created a dedicated community portal allowing citizens who have photos or videos from the Southland Park neighborhood block party shooting to submit them directly for review by detectives.

