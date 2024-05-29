Man charged in connection to November deadly shooting Hermitage

Nashville police arrested a 27-year-old man in connection to the fatal shooting of Anthony Barksdale in a Hermitage apartment complex in November.

Nakelvious Featherston was arrested Wednesday and is charged with first-degree murder following a recent grand jury indictment.

Police say Barksdale was arriving at the apartment complex around 11 a.m. Nov. 19 when a gunman police believe to be Featherston open fire and chased Barksdale to the front door of an apartment, continuing to shoot as Barksdale attempted to flee. Barksdale was found dead in a bedroom from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say the shooting was targeted.

A 35-year-old woman in the apartment was taken to Skyline Medical Center for treatment and was released later in the day. Investigators did not release her name.

