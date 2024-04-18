Man charged with burglary, allegedly trying to get food

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY 9WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced Tuesday that a Benton man was with felony burglary and related charges.

According to PSP, on Sunday, April 14 around 9:00 a.m. trooopers responded to the 60 block of Old Green Creek Road in Jackson Township, Columbia County for a reported burglary in progress.

PSP says upon arrival they made contact with 32 year old, Steven McCloskey, of Benton, in the front yard of the victim’s home on Old Green Creek Road.

Investigators say, McCloskey smashed a window to the back door of the victim’s resdience in an attempt to steal food.

During the alleged burglary, McCloskey suffered a laceration to his hand when he reportedly smashed the window to the rear door, but was unsuccesful in getting in the house.

Althought, investigators say McCloskey was able to gain entry into the basement of a guest house on the property.

McCloseky was arrested and taken into custody and transported to Gesisinger Danville Hospital for medical treatment for his injuries.

According to court documnets McCloskey was arraigned and remanded to Columbia County Prison after he was unable to most $50,000 cash bail.

McCloskey faces charges a felony charge of burglary, one felony charge of criminal tresspassing-entering a structure, and a summary offense of criminal mischief-damage to property.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, April 23 at 10:30 a.m.

