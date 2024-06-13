Man charged with burglarizing former Lancaster County home, terrorizing alleged victims with bat

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A man is facing charges after police say he broke into a home and threatened people with a bat.

Manheim Township Police say officers responded to a burglary and found Bishar Abdullahalmalik Knight, 46, of Coatesville, in the master bedroom waving a baseball bat with two victims in the room.

The alleged victims told police Knight was supposed to move out of the home by May 1 and that he had not stayed there for several weeks. They told police Knight no longer lived there but he told them to get out of the house multiple times.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Severe Weather Alerts

Knight was taken into custody and charged with burglary, terroristic threats, and simple assault. He was released after posting $20,000 bail and is due for a hearing on June 20.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.