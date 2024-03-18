Man charged after Belmont student Jillian Ludwig's death now facing murder charge in case

The man accused of shooting Belmont University freshman Jillian Ludwig is now facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with her death.

Ludwig, 18, was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center Nov. 7 after she was found lying on the ground at Edgehill Community Memorial Gardens Park where she'd been shot in the head by a stray bullet.

She died a few days later.

Police charged Shaquille Taylor with aggravated assault and evidence tampering after a confidential informant, video evidence and his own alleged confession linked him to the shooting. Police said at the time that Taylor appeared to be shooting at a nearby car when a stray bullet struck Ludwig.

When Ludwig died, police said they were in conversations with the District Attorney's Office to increase the charge against Taylor.

A grand jury indicted Taylor earlier this month on a charge of first-degree-murder and evidence tampering, according to a report released Monday morning.

Taylor has previously been found incompetent to stand trial on an assault charge, and he also didn't meet the state standards for involuntary commitment, Nashville District Attorney Glenn Funk said in a statment last year.

