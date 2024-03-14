Man charged with attempted murder in standoff with police in Oakdale

A man accused of shooting at police during an hours-long standoff in Oakdale was charged on Wednesday with attempted murder and assault.

Devione Leeante Malone, 25, of St. Paul was charged in the Monday night standoff. He's now facing seven charges in Washington County District Court, including two counts of attempted murder of an officer and four for first-degree assault.

The criminal complaint provides a more detailed police account of what happened: Police received a call around 10 p.m. from someone who said a woman he knew was "in trouble" in the passenger seat of a car along with her 1½-year-old granddaughter. The woman had a no-contact order against Malone. Police spotted the car in an empty parking lot, but Malone abruptly drove off, charges say.

Police followed behind as the car pulled into the driveway of the woman's house in the 100 block of Greystone Avenue N. in Oakdale. After Malone exited the car he fired one shot at an officer's squad car as it was turning into the driveway, the charges say.

The bullet hit the car's front fender and ricocheted into the squad's passenger-side mirror. After Malone ran inside the house, the woman got her grandchild out and ran toward the officers, the complaint says.

The four officers parked their squad cars in front of the home and used them for cover. The squad car footage shows a window open in the home before Malone fires three more shots out the window at officers, the charges say.

One of the shots hit an officer's driver's side windshield close to where the officer was standing, charges say.

The Washington County SWAT team responded with an armored vehicle and took Malone into custody after he surrendered around 12:30 a.m.

No one else was inside the home, and police recovered a .22 caliber handgun and spent shell casings from inside, charges say.

Police interviewed the woman, who said that Malone's mood changed earlier in the day and that she "knew she had to get her granddaughter away" from Malone, before texting the friend who alerted police. Attorney information for Malone was not available Wednesday night.