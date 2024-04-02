Man charged with attempted murder after razor blade attack in Cliffside Park

A West New York man was arrested and is facing numerous charges, including attempted murder, as the result of a domestic violence case in Cliffside Park on Monday, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.

On Monday, April 1 at about 4:58 p.m., the Cliffside Park Police Department responded to a report of a domestic violence incident involving serious bodily injury.

A female victim was taken to the HMH Palisades Medical Center in North Bergen with life threatening injuries.

An investigation has since revealed that the victim's throat was cut with a razor blade by 49-year-old Ernesto Lara-Rojo of West New York.

Lara-Rojo has been arrested and charged with first-degree attempted murder, second degree aggravated assault, third-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon. He is scheduled for a first court appearance in Hackensack on Tuesday, April 2.

