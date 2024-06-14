Man charged with attempted murder escapes DeSoto County custody while at courthouse

An inmate of the DeSoto County Adult Detention Center escaped custody Friday morning.

Joshua James Zimmerman escaped while at the DeSoto County courthouse in Hernando, where he was scheduled for a hearing. Zimmerman has been charged with attempted murder, among multiple other felonies.

DeSoto County Sheriff Thomas Tuggle released a brief statement following the escape.

"Our Fugitive Apprehension Team is actively searching for Mr. Zimmerman, and I am confident we will apprehend him," Tuggle said. "We will be waiting for him at the Adult Detention Center."

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Jacob Wilt is a reporter for The Commercial Appeal. You can reach him at jacob.wilt@commercialappeal.com.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: DeSoto County inmate escapes custody at courthouse: What we know