Man charged with attempted murder in bus stop stabbing

Apr. 11—Santa Fe police have charged a man in a stabbing last month at a Cerrillos Road bus stop near the Denny's restaurant.

Chester Gutierrez, 44, faces a count of attempted murder, according to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.

Police wrote in an arrest warrant affidavit the stabbing occurred March 25 during a fight among several people at the bus stop.

Three other people who witnessed the fight walked southbound on Cerrillos Road after the stabbing, police wrote, and the victim walked northbound toward Denny's, where he was found "with blood on his head and neck and moaning in pain."

Police identified Gutierrez after reviewing surveillance video from several nearby businesses, the affidavit says. The victim also confirmed in an interview Wednesday Gutierrez was the man who had stabbed him, police wrote.

Gutierrez was arrested and booked into the Santa Fe County jail Wednesday evening, according to an online jail log.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.