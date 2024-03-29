Man charged with attempted kidnapping after allegedly luring two 13-year-olds in Swansea

Authorities arrested a man they say tried luring two teens into his car behind a retail store in Swansea on Thursday.

Michael Nutbrown, 60, of Somerset, is charged with attempted kidnapping.

Swansea Police say they were notified around 2:45 p.m. of an incident where a man, later identified as Nutbrown, operating a dark blue sedan tried luring two 13-year-old girls into his car behind the Target store on G.A.R Highway, asking if they wanted a ride.

The two girls were walking down a bicycle path on Milford Road and ran from Nutbrown after he allegedly repeatedly asked them if they needed a ride.

Security cameras allegedly show Nutbrown parking his car in the Target lot and removing items from the front and back seats of his car into the trunk to make room for the girls to sit, according to investigators. The video allegedly shows Nutbrown walking away from the vehicle multiple times, staring down the road as the girls walked closer toward the car.

An arrest warrant was obtained for Nutbrown on Friday. He was taken into custody at his home on County Street in Somerset without incident, according to officials.

“We would also like to commend these brave young girls for doing the right thing and avoiding a stranger who approached them and then telling a trusted adult about the situation,” Lt. Mark Foley said. “In addition, we would like to take this time to remind the public, especially parents with children, to travel in groups, there is safety in numbers, and stick together. Do not accept a ride with anyone who is a stranger and keep your distance if an incident such as this arises. If you find yourself in such a situation, make noise, draw attention, and run to a trusted adult.”

Nutbrown will be arraigned in Fall River District Court on Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

