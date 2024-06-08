Man charged with attempted homicide following stabbing at Antioch apartment complex

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 29-year-old man faces attempted criminal homicide charges after he reportedly stabbed two people following an argument at an Antioch apartment complex.

According to court documents, officers were called to Baker Station Apartments in the 300 block of Bakertown Road on Saturday, June 8 just before 1 a.m. to respond to reports of a stabbing.

When officers arrived at the complex, they reportedly found a man outside who appeared to have “severe lacerations around his torso area.”

Witnesses told authorities that 29-year-old Jose Choc was drinking and got into an argument with someone about unwanted touching.

At some point, the argument turned physical and Choc grabbed a knife and stabbed a man, but when another man tried separate Choc and the victim, he was stabbed as well, witnesses said.

Police said they were informed that Choc was still in the residence and found him sitting in the living room.

Inside the residence, officials said they found blood on the floor and a knife next to Choc that had been bent, but had no blood visible on knife.

Choc was arrested and was unable to give a statement due to “his severe intoxication level,” police said.

Due to witnesses and the victim’s visible injuries, police took Choc into custody and charged him with attempted criminal homicide and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He remains jailed on a $50,000 bond.

