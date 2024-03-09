Man charged with assault of minor at Riverside Elementary

Mar. 8—ROCHESTER — A fight between juveniles led to an assault on a 17-year-old male by an adult, causing serious bodily harm, according to a criminal complaint filed in Olmsted County.

Justin Dee White, 33, of Rochester, is being held in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on a charge of third degree assault-substantial bodily harm.

According to the criminal complaint:

At about 5:54 p.m. on Feb. 19,2024, Rochester Police responded to a call at Riverside Elementary. There, officers found a 17-year-old male unresponsive on the sidewalk while also shivering and with fluttering eyes. The teenager was then taken to the emergency department where he became more responsive but was still not speaking. An 8-year-old boy gave a statement to police that he got into a fight with a fifth-grader, and that the witness' older brother, the 17-year-old, was punched in the face by an adult.

A second witness, an 11-year-old boy, told police a similar story.

The next day, a detective met with the 17-year-old at the his residence. The 17-year-old said one of his brothers came to him and said another brother was in a fight at Riverside Elementary. When the 17-year-old arrived, he saw a group of kids at the basketball court ranging in age from 9 to 14. The 17-year-old said an adult showed up at the courts as well.

The adult got between the 17-year-old and the kids who were fighting. The 17-year-old said his younger brother was being attacked, being fought two against one, and he tried to stop the fight. However the adult male kept putting his hands out to stop the 17-year-old from interfering, and grabbed him by the shirt to prevent him from running, according to the complaint.

Eventually the 17-year-old was able to break free. Court documents say adult male then punched the teenager on the right side of his face, and the teen stumbled and went down on the sidewalk.

The detective reviewed the surveilance video from Riverside Elementary. At 5:45 p.m., Feb. 19, the 17-year-old is seen following a group of children to the northeast corner of the school building. On the video, he can be seen having a conversation with the children, then an adult male comes from the east side of the group. The man wore a hooded sweatshirt and a brown jacket. When a scuffle broke out among the children and the 17-year-old tried to stop it, video showed the adult male punching the right side of the teenager's head. The suspect then left toward the nearby Holiday convenience store.

An initial appearance hearing before District Court Judge Christina K. Stevens is set for 9 a.m., Aprl 8, 2024, in Olmsted County District Court.