Man Charged With Assault, Endangerment After Girlfriend's Toddler Is Found Brain Dead: Cops

A New York child is on life support after his mother's boyfriend allegedly beat him into unconsciousness, police said.

Jaden Jordan, 3, is in cricital condition and in a coma after police answered a 911 call Monday night and found the toddler unresponsive, authorities said.

Read: Couple Who Cops Say Had Dead Toddler in a Duffel Bag at Mexican Border Charged with Murder

His mother’s boyfriend, 24-year-old Salvatore Lucchesse, was arrested and charged with child endangerment and four counts of assault, according to the New York Police Department.

The man called paramedics and told officers he had been giving Jaden a shower when the boy slipped and landed on his head, police said.

But the child’s injuries were not consistent with a fall, authorities said. He was unconscious and bleeding from the head when first-responders arrived at his Brooklyn home.

The mother has not been charged.

“She was crying. It’s her son. She’s heartbroken, it’s her kid,” a man who lives with the couple told WCBS-TV. The resident, who asked not to be identified, said he had recently moved in and had not witnessed any abuse.

Read: Babysitter Dismembered Lactose-Intolerant Toddler for Crying After Drinking Milk: Cops

But the Department of Investigation, the city’s oversight agency, said Wednesday it was investigating Jordan’s life-threatening injuries and had requested his records from the Administration for Children’s Services.

In May, the agency released a report criticizing the department’s handling of foster care children and abuse allegations.

Children’s Services issued a statement Wednesday saying the boy’s injuries would be investigated.

Watch: Mom Who Blamed Toddler for Strangling His Sister with Halloween Lights Arrested

Related Articles: