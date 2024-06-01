Man charged after argument leads to shooting in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man has been charged with attempted criminal homicide following an argument that turned violent early Saturday morning in East Nashville.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD), officers were responding to another call in the area when they heard around four to five shots coming from the parking lot of a business in the 900 block of Woodland Street.

Officials said officers ran to the parking lot and found a 29-year-old man suffering from non-critical injuries to his legs.

The suspect — identified as 30-year-old Dequan Gray — was quickly taken into custody, police said. At the scene, officers learned the men were reportedly involved in an argument, which resulted in gunfire.

Two guns, one of which belonged to the victim, were recovered from the scene. The MNPD said Gray was charged with attempted criminal homicide, reckless endangerment, vandalism, and two felony gun charges.

He remains jailed on a $165,000 bond, according to booking records.

