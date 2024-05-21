Man charged with April shooting incident in Clay County

WEST POINT – Clay County investigators have arrested a man in connection with an April shooting incident.

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said deputies took a report of a firearms assault April 20 on Barton Ferry Road in eastern Clay County. That investigation led to the May 14 arrest of Latelvin Sample, 29, charged with aggravated assault and carrying a concealed weapon.

When he was arrested at the West Point Sportsplex, investigators recovered a firearm hidden on his person.

Sample was initially held at the Clay County Detention Center on $75,307.75 bond with an initial appearance May 16. He has since bonded out of jail.

The sheriff said this investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Clay County Sheriff's Office at 662-494-2896 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.