Man charged in April S. Lebanon Twp. hit-and-run that killed Casimira Pakola

South Lebanon Township Police announced on Tuesday that a man has been arrested and charged in an April hit-and-run in South Lebanon Township that killed one.

Police were initially dispatched to Eastfield Drive just after 7:30 on the morning of Tuesday, April 30 for reports of a pedestrian struck by vehicle.

Upon arriving, they learned that the pedestrian, 77-year-old Casimira Pakola, was deceased and that the striking vehicle fled the scene at a high rate of speed.

The driver of the striking vehicle was later identified as Zachary Steven Werner, 19, police said.

According to police, Werner was arrested on Tuesday and has been charged with homicide by vehicle, accidents involving death or personal injury, involuntary manslaughter, reckless driving, duty to give information and render aid, and careless driving

The arrest comes after the completion of the investigation into the incident by the South Lebanon Township Police, local Accident Reconstruction Team, Lebanon County Detective Bureau and the Office of the District Attorney.

Daniel Larlham Jr. is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at DLarlham@LDNews.com or on X @djlarlham.

