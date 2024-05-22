Man charged after allegedly twice selling cocaine to undercover cop in downtown Naperville, officials say

A West Chicago man charged with selling cocaine to an undercover police officer in downtown Naperville will be remain in the DuPage County jail until his case is resolved in court, officials said.

Jeremy Soto, 29, is facing three counts of felony manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance-cocaine and one count of felony possession of a controlled substance after he allegedly twice sold drugs to the officer in downtown Naperville, a news release from the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office and Naperville Police Department said.

In the first incident on May 6, the amount of coke purchased by the officer was about 2.5 grams of cocaine. In the second on Monday, the amount was about 27.9 grams, the release said.

Soto also allegedly had 21 baggies containing a total of about 20 grams of cocaine in his possession when he was taken into custody, officials said.

At the request of prosecutors, Judge Joshua Dieden ordered Tuesday that Soto be held at the jail pending the outcome of his case. His next court hearing is scheduled for June 10.

State’s Attorney Robert Berlin lauded Naperville police for their work.

“Any day we are able to get a suspected drug dealer off the streets is a good day for DuPage County,” Berlin said in a statement. “Drug dealers care nothing for their victims, society or the rule of law. They care only about lining their pockets at the expense of others.”