Man charged after allegedly photographing others’ boarding passes to get on Salt Lake flight

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A Texas man has been charged for national security crimes after he allegedly took photos of other airline passenger’s tickets and attempted to take a flight from Salt Lake City, hiding in the aircraft’s lavatory.

In March, Wicliff Yves Fleurizard, 26, of Leander, Texas, boarded a Delta Air Lines flight from the Salt Lake City International Airport to Austin, Texas, the Department of Justice said.

‘I was terrified’: Utah school safety alert sent district-wide due to ‘technical issue’

After boarding the aircraft, Fleurizard was assisted by a flight attendant to the front lavatory after they witnessed him open the emergency equipment storage door. While others boarded, he remained in the lavatory — but after boarding was complete, and before the aircraft doors were secured, he exited the front lavatory and entered the back one, the DOJ said.

When Fleurizard exited the back lavatory, a flight attendant reportedly noticed no seats were available and approached him.

“At this time the aircraft doors were secured, and the aircraft started to taxi to the runway,” the DOJ said.

Fleurizard reportedly identified a seat as his to the flight attendant, but the flight attendant verified the passenger in the seat actually purchased the seat.

Flight attendants then searched Fleurizard’s name on their Guest Service Tool, but were unable to locate a valid ticket or booking reservation for him, the DOJ said. The aircraft then returned to the gate and he was met by law enforcement upon exiting.

“As alleged in the complaint, during the investigation by law enforcement, surveillance footage showed Fleurizard in the boarding area taking photos of multiple passenger’s phones and/or boarding passes while they were not looking,” the DOJ said. “Surveillance footage also showed that Fleurizard used his phone as a boarding pass when he boarded the plane.”

Fleurizard is charged with being a stowaway on an aircraft, and access device fraud.

Charges are allegations only. All arrested persons are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.