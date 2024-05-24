Man charged for allegedly abducting juvenile girl in Alleghany Co.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR)—The Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a man for allegedly abducting a minor on Monday, May 20.

According to Sheriff Kyle Moore, county dispatch received a call from a female at 3:51 a.m. requesting assistance at the LOVES Truck Stop on Winterberry Ave in Covington. The sheriff says responding deputies and personnel with Virginia State Police found a dark grey four-door sedan with an Arkansas registration, a man, and an underage female, who was identified as the person who called for help.

During the investigation, deputies determined the female was from Louisiana and was allegedly being held captive against her will.

Two inmates overdose after women allegedly smuggled drug into Alleghany Regional Jail

The man, identified as Diego Soch Castro, was taken into custody and transported to Alleghany County Regional Jail where warrants were obtained and served for:

Abduction

Indecent Liberties with a Minor

Assault and Battery

The sheriff’s office reports an ICE detainer was also placed on him.

The juvenile female was taken to Lewis Gale Alleghany Hospital for an evaluation and was released to child protective services.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.