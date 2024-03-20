Man charged with alleged attempted kidnapping

Mar. 19—MANCELONA — A suspect is in custody and was charged in the attempted abduction of a child, Antrim County Sheriff's Office reported.

Sean Mahar, 27, from Mancelona Township was arraigned at the 86th District Courthouse in Antrim County on Tuesday afternoon and charged with one count first degree home invasion and one count attempted kidnapping of a child, court records show.

At 9:18 p.m. Friday, county sheriff's deputies responded to a call that Mahar had allegedly attempted to pull a 3-year-old child through a motel room window in Mancelona Township, Sheriff Kevin Hoch said.

The child's babysitter grabbed the child away from Mahar, Hoch said.

Then Mahar tried to enter the room through the front door, but was "forced back out" by the babysitter and her husband who had just joined her, according to the statement from police.

Then a neighbor came to help them keep Mahar at the scene until deputies arrived, police said.

Deputies arrested Mahar on suspicion of attempted kidnapping-child enticement, home invasion first-degree, breaking and entering with intent, and habitual offender — fourth offense.

He was given a 10% cash/surety of $50,000 bond, and his next court date is scheduled for March 28 at 8 a.m.

Hoch praised "the quick decisive actions of the babysitter, her husband and the neighbor."

"Without their interventions this crime could have had a tragic outcome," he said.